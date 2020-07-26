Judi Frenette



Daughter, Lover, Mother and friend



October 15, 1941 ~ July 12, 2020



Black marks on white paper cannot fully describe the love Judi and I shared for 59 years married and 64 years together in love.



Born in Wichita, KS. Traveled the world, fell in love and married me, raised four sons. Two sons preceded her, Spencer and Adam, her brother Steve Robertson, her parents, Ed and Evie Robertson. She is survived by two sons, Chance and Chandler, sister in law Stella, niece and nephew Melissa and Bret, brother in law Denton Frenette, sister in law Valerie Benson.



She was loved deeply by her sons, as well as the countless sons and daughters throughout her 58 years of proud Motherhood.



Judi lived her life showing others "Love" is a verb, not a noun.



The years of tears I will shed will never extinguish my burning desire to return to her side. To my love, "I DO."



Memorial service for Judi will be 11:00 AM July 31, 2020 at St. Louise Parish in Bellevue.



