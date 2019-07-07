Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lake Forest Park Civic Club 17301 Beach Dr. NE Lake Forest Park , WA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Judi Kuehn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judi Jeannette (Jackson) Kuehn

August 25, 1947 ~ April 4, 2019



Age 71 peacefully passed away in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Phinney Ridge Seattle, after a courageous yearlong battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Judi was born in Spokane to Ralph Jackson and Agnes (Douglas) Jackson, attended Audobon G.S., Havermale M.S. & N.C. H.S. "65." Smart and an excellent student, she went on to get her B.A. in Political Science at WSU "69." In her senior year she met, fell in love with and after graduation married her dancing partner Edd Kuehn "S.P.H.S. 64" in a Red, White, & Blue wedding on the 4th of July 1969. Edd's brother Mike pulled a U Haul to the coast for them as their Karman Gia couldn't, and their life adventure started. In Seattle, Judi had a successful career working for the National Bank of Commerce, Security Pacific, Attorney Alan Axelrod, Common Wealth Pacific and Mark Odell, where she made many lasting friendships. Their early childless years were hard work, getting established, buying a home, planting roots, but lots of time for fun & games in the alley. Judi being quite athletic, played many years for the Ravenna Tavern at Greenlake C.C. where they won several Rec. League Softball championships, and a Volleyball mixed championship at Magnolia C.C. Skiing in the winter all around the NW, Sun Valley, vacations in Hawaii & Mexico, music concerts, and road trips in the Healy. Judi became a big Mariners fan so life changed a little when son Austin was born in October 1983. Judi just became a baseball Mom, N.C.L.L., Ballard H.S., Lower Columbia Red Devils, UPS Loggers, she was a tough scorekeeper and loved watching Austin play. She also loved reading novels, sewing, gardening, road trips enjoying America's landscapes & camping in the Vanagon pop top camper. She loved entertaining, partying with friends and loved ones. She loved those softball reunions at Camano Island with the girls. She loved eating Edd's cooking because she didn't have to cook, she was the Family's C.F.O., the glue that kept it all together. Oh yeah and her number 1 entertainment was always "Politics."



Judi is survived by her husband of 49 years 9 mo, Edd, their Son Austin, his Partner Emely, Granddaughter Georgia Marie, step brothers Larry and Dave McMacken and their spouses. Sister in law Gail Jackson, nephews Doug and Todd Jackson, Grandnephews Bradly and Riley Jackson, cousins, and many in-laws, Nieces, Nephews, Grandnieces and Nephews on Edd's side. Judi has left this world but her family and friends will remember a kind, honest, hardworking, loving Wife and Mother, and who could ever forget that smile. There will always be a special place for her in the hearts of those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Douglas. Judi will be buried in a private ceremony in LaFollete Cemetery, Lincoln County as per her wishes.



A celebration of her life for all friends & family will be held



Sunday Sept. 29th 1pm-5pm at the



Lake Forest Park Civic Club 17301 Beach Dr. NE Lake Forest Park, WA. Attendees are encouraged to bring stories,



pictures, and a favorite dish to share at the potluck, beverages provided.



A special thanks to the Kaiser Hospice team that helped so much in our time of need, during & after, you were all wonderful. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019