Judith A. Hodson
Judith Ann Hodson, 80, died at home in Richmond Beach, Shoreline, on December 26, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. A devoted wife, doting mother and stalwart friend, Judy will be remembered for her extraordinary compassion for others and for being everyone's best friend and counselor.
Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Judy was a registered nurse who met her future husband, Alan, then a medical intern, in 1959. They married and soon moved to Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore, Maryland, before Alan was recruited to join the University of Washington faculty in pediatrics in 1966.
They raised three children in Shoreline. Judy was active in the PTA, Faculty Wives Club, Seattle Milk Fund, church and other organizations, raising funds and scholarships for students and families in need. She loved to play tennis, golf and take power walks before arthritis made those activities impossible.
An avid quilter as well as knitter, her artwork will live on in the homes of countless families. Judy was a member of Quilter's Anonymous and was instrumental in launching the Preemie Project, where volunteers made quilts for premature infants at UW Medical Center and Seattle Children's. The project has since spread to hospitals and quilting groups across the country. Judy designed quilts for friends and relatives of all ages, and she knitted and quilted until just a few weeks before her death.
She loved music, reading, opera and other performing arts, traveling, playing word games such as Scrabble, and watching British mystery series. She was an amazing cook who could whip up an unforgettable meal at a moment's notice while hosting and engaging friends and visiting scholars from around the world.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, W. Alan Hodson; three children, Jeff (Tanyalux) Hodson of Edmonds, Andrea (Peter) Dewire of Hingham, Massachusetts, and Douglas (Kendall) Hodson of Seattle; a sister, Heather (Tony) Martino, and brother, Alexander (Janice) Welsh, both of Toronto; and eight grandchildren: Madeline, Owen, William, Lexi, Hayden, Jenna, Logan and Zoe. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Alexa.
A celebration of life will be held this spring. Donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020