Judith A. Raecke
Judith Ann Raecke died in Seattle on April 13, 2020. She was born February 16, 1949, in Auburn, New York to Esther and Otto Raecke. Judy attended East High School, graduating in 1967, and the State University of New York at Plattsburg, New York, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. While a student there she was elected into the Pi Beta Epsilon Nursing Honor Society. She served in the United States Army and achieved the rank of Captain and had been stationed in Augusta, Georgia (Fort Gordon Army Medical Center) and Washington, D.C. (Walter Reed Army Medical Center). She came to Seattle in 1975 and worked as a staff nurse at Harborview Medical Center. In 1980 she began working for King County as a Designated Mental Health Professional and she continued that work for over 40 years until early February, 2020. She was very fond of her cats and dogs, especially Airedales Mischa and Teddy. She loved reading, dining out, gardening, and, for several years, had season tickets to the Mariners.
She is predeceased by her parents Otto and Esther, sisters "Totsie" and Carol, and brother Robert. She is survived by nieces Terry Nolan-Mahoney (Kevin) in Auburn, New York; Molly Reed Hood (Eddie) in Montezuma, Colorado, and nephew Timothy (Gail) in Auburn, New York, several grandnieces (Sarah, Emily Ann, Allison, and Emma) and grandnephews (Jacob and Daniel), and her longtime friend Richard Carter of Seattle. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, including the individuals whom she worked with and those whom she serviced.
A private memorial service will be held in Seattle, with a date to be determined. To be notified of the service, please email RCarterMD@Comcast.net. Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Animal Shelter.
