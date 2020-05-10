|
Judith Ann Baker
Judith Ann Erickson Dinndorf Baker left this earth peacefully, April 29, 2020 at the age of 79 in her Edmonds, WA home after an 18-month fight with cancer. She was brought into the world by Herbert Carl Erickson I and Bernadette Evans Coon on July 1st, 1940 in Fairbanks, AK. She is survived by her loving brother Herbert Carl Erickson II as well as her five children and eight grandchildren, nephew Herbert Erickson III and longtime partner Bob Baker. Throughout Judith's life, she fully embraced her Swedish and Athabascan Alaskan Native heritage. She overcame economic adversity and discrimination with dignity and grace and was determined to expand her intellectual mind and not let ignorance stand in her way. Judith graduated from Highline Highschool in Burien, WA in 1958. She later received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington in 1987 with a concentration in International Business and Finance. She also completed a residence certificate program at The London School of Economics.
Judith was married to Gerald David Dinndorf for many years. They are the proud parents of Chris Dinndorf, Maria Dinndorf Royer (Dolly), Jon Dinndorf, Suzy Dinndorf Chalmers, Jacky Dinndorf Braden and grandparents of Chelsea, Frances, Chaz, Ally, Katie, Sydney, Marlow, and Josie. She cherished her children and grandchildren deeply. Judith wanted opportunities for her children and grandchildren that she did not have. She strived to provide excellent education for her children. Family road, ski, and camping trips decorated her children's upbringing. On these adventures, Judith loved to read aloud to them. Later in life, she would continue this tradition with her grandchildren in addition to exposing them to the theater. Reading, traveling, as well as appreciating the arts were some of Judith's greatest passions.
From China to Russia and all throughout Europe, Judith traveled extensively. Above all, she adored Sweden. Judith even went on to study Swedish as a testament to her late father. She appreciated the many unique cultures of the world. She was a member of the World Affairs Council. She delighted in hosting and befriending various professionals from over 60 countries through this organization. She was also connected culturally and spiritually to her Native Alaskan family. She was part of the Alaskan Native Settlement Act of 1971. She was also a community coordinator with United Indian of All Tribes Foundation where she was part of the activist movement that established the Daybreak Star Cultural Center at Fort Lawton military base in the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle.
Feisty, intelligent, stylish, glamorous, adventurous, and beloved friend to many, she was and extraordinary individual, a true original. She lit up a room when she entered, and she will be missed by many. Although she is no longer walking on this earth, our love for her is all around.
The family is hoping to have a service on July 1, 2020, Judith's 80th birthday. Location and time to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020