Judith Ann Cash
Judith Ann (Wright) Cash was born on August 13, 1948, in Seattle, Washington and passed away April 28, 2020. She grew up on Vashon Island, moved to Seattle in ninth grade, and graduated from Chief Sealth High School (Class of '66). In 1969, Judy married Thomas A. Cash. They moved to Orting, WA where they raised their three children. Judy was a woman of great faith and very active in her church communities, Orting United Methodist Church and later Puyallup United Methodist Church. She had a talent for making people comfortable and her door was always open for her family and many treasured friends. Her natural sense of hospitality, her contagious laugh, and her quick wit made for many wonderful gatherings in her home. Visits with her Idaho and Wyoming family were always a highlight. She had a beautiful singing voice, the ability to create a vision in her garden, and was a talented seamstress. Her varied skills made her sought after in the volunteer community and she was generous with these gifts and her time. She was a positive role model for many and leaves a legacy of faith, loyalty, and strength in the face of adversity. She was a Class Act.
She is survived by her loving children, Angela Cash, Stephanie Jones (Tim), and Michael Cash (Amaris); her sisters, Cathy Mickelsen (Wayne) and Gail Bigelow; and her cherished grandchildren, Alexa, Braedon, Gabby, Bella, Connor, and
Harmony.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held when gatherings are again possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Come Walk With Me - MultiCare Foundations.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 4, 2020