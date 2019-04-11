Resources More Obituaries for Judith McKinley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Ann McKinley

Judith Ann (Kustok) McKinley of Sammamish, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. She left us as she lived, surrounded by love, family and friends.



Our dear, wise, irreplaceable wife, mother, grandmother and friend Judy was born in Seattle on October 29, 1947 to Harold Francis Kustok of Chicago and Ferne Irene (Saffell) Kustok of Iowa, who settled in South Seattle after WWII. She graduated from St. Paul School and Rainier Beach High School. Soon after graduation she met and married James McKinley of Seattle, settled in Renton, and began her lifelong devotion to faith, family, and a career at King County.



After a break, she returned to the workforce at a small manufacturing company in Georgetown, overcoming gender discrimination while earning her Accounting degree from City University and passing the CPA exam. She later returned to King County where she retired as Finance Manger in the Roads Division. She became an expert of County policy and her opinion had a lasting impact on stewardship of the County's largest budget.



Judy was always active and engaged. She was a brownie troop leader, Sunday school teacher and active in Christian women's fellowship. She centered her life around family, impacting even her children's friends and touching nieces, nephews, and each and every grandchild. She influenced both her children, son-in-law and one granddaughter to pursue degrees and careers in Accounting. She especially loved spending quality time traveling. Everyone lucky enough to travel with her now has many treasured memories.



In retirement Judy continued to devote herself to family and friends. Her gratitude, kindness and optimism won her fans from all areas of her life, including those devoted to her care through two rounds of a rare cancer that sent her home to the Lord at age 71.



To the end she was concerned about her purpose and how to be there for others. Judy will be greatly missed.



Judy is survived by her husband of 51 years James McKinley, brother Stephen Kustok (Jane), brother Joe Kustok (Linda), sister Joan (Kustok) Satiacum, daughter Karen (McKinley) Chucka (Craig), son Brian McKinley, and her grandchildren Michaela (Kurt), Megan, Zachary (Abby), Katherine, Conrad, Beibhinn.



Services will be at 11:00 AM on



Saturday, April 13th 2019 at Gethsemane Cemetery



37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003. A reception will follow at 1:30 PM at Maplewood



Greens at Maplewood Golf Course



4050 SE Maple Valley Road



