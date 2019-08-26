|
|
Judith Ann Schmidt
Judith Ann (Gutterman) Schmidt died peacefully in Seattle on August 14, 2019 at the age of 72.
She is survived by her children Kristy, Kurtis, and Kasey Schmidt and her seven grandchildren.
Judith was born to Sam Gutterman and Sylvia (Angart) Gutterman on October 26, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Brush High School in Cleveland and the Ohio State University, and received her J.D. from the University of Puget Sound School of Law.
She married Jon Rodney Schmidt in March 1966, and In 1971 they moved to Tacoma, Washington. Judith lived in Tacoma, Kirkland, and Seattle and worked for many years at Sagem Morpho Co.
Judith will be missed, but she will live on forever in our memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 26, 2019