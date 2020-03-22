|
|
Judith A. Peterson
Judith Arline Peterson (nee Laird), died on March 15, 2020
following a courageous battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. She was born November 1, 1945 in San Francisco, to the late Harvey and Alice Laird. After graduating from Renton High School in 1964, Judi enlisted in the US Marine Corps, honorably serving for 3 years. She attended Highline College and Central Washington University, and retired from Quest Communications as a Manager in 1996 to care for her mother. She was a founder of Seattle Purebred Cat Rescue and was proud to rescue cats from shelters and place them into forever homes. An avid equestrian, she and her Quarter Horse, Empadilly Billie, performed in parades, competitions, and enjoyed trail rides.
Judi is survived by her 3 sisters, Carole, MaryEllen (Walt Briem) and Wendy, as well as by several nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog Maxie. She was predeceased by her brothers Roy, Harold, and sister Kathleen. Judi's family is honoring her request for no memorial service. Cremation will take place and her ashes will be inurned at Tahoma National Cemetery. We are grateful for the care and friendship Judi and her family received from Sound TLC Adult Family Home over the last 3 years. Judi's smile and laughter warmed the hearts of everyone she met, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Please sign Judi's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020