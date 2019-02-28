Home

Judith (Smythe) Bishop

Judy Bishop, former Seattleite and business woman, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 in Danvers, Massachusetts. She is survived by her husband Hugh Bishop of Marblehead, MA,

her daughter Jennifer Smythe Mandt and son in law Gordy Mandt of Seattle, WA, her son Robert Smythe and wife Bo of Altadena. CA, and her grandchildren Ryder, Clara and Robyn and her sister, Heather Tillman of Nordland, WA. She was preceded in death by her grandson Ian Z. Mandt of West Seattle in 2018.

Rest in peace & be blessed in love.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
