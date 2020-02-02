|
|
Judith Cordell Erickson
Just after midnight Wednesday, January 29th 2020, Judith Erickson "Judy" passed away at home with her beloved cat by her side. She was 75.
Born February 19th 1944 Judy grew up in a log cabin in Montana where she spent many an hour playing in the playhouse her dad built for her. She loved music and dance and became an avid scholar of the Bible. She loved to garden, was fascinated by bugs and believed there was power in talking lovingly to her flowers. She loved to learn and read and worked as a teacher's aide and later volunteered her time reading to children. She would help anyone in need in any way she could. Judy brought love and joy into this world and will be deeply missed.
Judy was preceded in death by Mother Jean, Father Floyd, sister Marilyn and husband Nils. She is survived by her two children Travis and Kasha, her extended family, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday, February 5th 2020 at Westwood Christian Community 9252 16th Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106. Service will begin at 11am followed by light refreshments. Please sign Judy's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com and come and share your love and remembrances.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020