Resources More Obituaries for Judith Chapman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Judy Barbara Chapman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Judith "Judy" Barbara Chapman



Judy passed away on March 31, 2019, on her own terms, which is no surprise to those who knew her. Born on November 4, 1944, in Camden, NJ, to Anne Legatuk Hare and George Hare, she was a graduate of Wheaton College (1966), earned a master's degree from University of Denver, and ultimately found her way to the Pacific Northwest working for the city of Bellevue and King County. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jan Welch, nephew Andrew Harwel and his family, niece Mara Harwel and her family, and partner / fiance; Carl Johansen. She was predeceased by her brother George (Ben) W. Hare and her parents.



Judy retired in 1999 from King County government, having worked directly with members of the King County Council as a senior legislative analyst. In 2000, she moved from Seattle to Camano Island, WA, where she enjoyed the beaches, trails and many friends. She was active with the Friends of Camano Island Parks (FOCIP), served many years as treasurer of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, and was a member and supporter of many organizations, including the Pilchuck Audubon Society and Old Dog Haven. She moved to Edmonds, WA, in 2015.



Judy loved being in the forest with the trees. Hiking and overnights in the Cascades gave her great joy and renewed and refreshed her spirit. A favorite hike was Lake 22 but there were many others on her list. She had great fondness for and so believed in the mission and activities of the North Cascades Institute. She also loved her dogs, the last three were Boss, Sandy and Max.



Judy traveled to many places in the world, including Nepal, Philippines, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Greece, the Middle East, Kenya, Morocco and others. She lived in an apartment in Paris, France, for five months in 2004, during which many friends and family visited her. She was an adventurous, ready to see the world person.



Judy and Carl started their relationship in November 1995, became engaged in 1997 and were together until she passed. As Carl would tell friends, she was way too smart to ever marry him. They shared many adventures and had great love for each other. She was Carl's best friend and pal, and the love of his life, and he tried to be the same to her.



Muscular dystrophy took its toll on Judy's body, but she remained active and supported political, community, environmental and conservation organizations and causes. This Earth was precious to her and she wanted so much for it to continue to be there for people.



A celebration of life gathering for



Judy will be held on June 30,



2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the



Center for Urban Horticulture.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the North Cascades Institute, Old Dog Haven or an environmental, conservation organization of your choice.



Sign Judy's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries