Judith "Judy" P. ClarK
April 23, 1925 ~ March 21, 2020
Judy P., passed on March 21, 2020 in Hood River, Oregon. She was 94 years old. Judy was the heart of her entire family. Her greatest pleasures in life were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was their biggest fan. She was always available, loving, and generous. Her sense of humor was constant and her unconditional love ever present.
Judy was born in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. She grew up on an 80-acre farm outside of Lava with her 3 brothers. After high school, Judy lived in Los Angeles, and eventually moved to Phoenix where she met and married James K. Clark. In 1952, they moved to Seattle and began their married life in a small apartment a few blocks from Alki Beach. Seattle became Judy's home, where she lived for the next 65 years.
In 1956, Judy and Jim built a home in Normandy Park, where they raised their three children; Jim, John, and Janis. For many years, Judy was an active member of the Seattle Art Museum Southwest Guild, the Seattle Japanese Garden, and the League of Women Voters. Judy was also a talented artist. She created beautiful works of art, many of which she gave as gifts to her friends and loved ones.
Judy lived and loved to the fullest. She had many, many friends of all ages. She had a way of making everyone she met feel as though they were the most important person in the world. She loved well and was well loved by so many. She will be deeply missed.
Judy is survived by her children, James K. Clark, Jr. and Carmen Leibbrandt, (White Salmon, WA), John T. Clark and Sheryl Clark (White Salmon, WA, and Seattle, WA), Janis O. Clark and Robert L. Jacobson (Lahaina, HI); her grandchildren, Jason and Sarah Clark (Orlando, FL), Lindsay N. Clark (Spokane, WA), Joseph K. Jacobson (Los Angeles, CA); her 3 great grandchildren, Ella Clark, Audrey Clark, and Levi Clark (all Orlando, FL), and her brother, John Levi Hendricks, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Levi Hendricks and Orra Elvira Potter; her brothers, Robert Rex Hendricks, Thomas Payne Hendricks; her husband, Al Donahue; and her husband, James K. Clark, Sr.
A celebration of life will take place in Seattle, the time and date to be determined. Donations on Judy's behalf may be made to Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Japanese Garden, Planned Parenthood, or the organization of your choice. Arrangements by Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, OR. Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence and to view Judy's full-length obituary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020