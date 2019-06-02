Resources More Obituaries for Judith Carpenter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith K. Carpenter

A long-time resident of Magnolia died peacefully with her three children by her side on April 14, 2019, Palm Sunday.



She was born in Alliance, Ohio in 1937 and was the middle child to an older sister and younger brother. She graduated from Woodward High School in Cincinnati in 1955, then went on to attend the University of Cincinnati in 1956 and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She met Ron Steward while at UC and they were married on December 27, 1958.



Judy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1959. She worked many years in the Seattle Public School System as a special education teacher. She was a devoted teacher; loved by her students and respected by her colleagues. She continued her education at the University of Washington, where she received her Master of Education degree in 1990.



Faith in God and membership in the Episcopal Church were foundations of Judy's life. She attended the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Magnolia for over 50 years where she was involved with the ministry, children's programs and service on the vestry. She also attended and was very involved in the ministry at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Palm Desert, CA. Her desire to learn and grow deeper in her faith, brought her to study a 3-year course in theology at the University of the South, School of Theology. She received her degree in May, 2016 at the age of 79!



Judy was very active throughout her life, and enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, golfing, swimming traveling and walking her dogs. Having grown up in the Midwest, she loved the game of baseball and enjoyed attending Mariners game when she could, or just watching them on TV. She was an avid reader, a member of a book club, and enjoyed playing bridge, or attending the symphony with her many friends.



She was loved and adored by so many, and had a heart of gold. She would help anyone in need, and often could be found at the homeless shelters feeding the hungry. Her many acts of kindness spread throughout the community, helping many she never even met. She touched so many lives throughout her wonderful, purposeful life.



Her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild were her pride and joy. She was very active in their lives and has made lasting memories on each of their hearts. She was the best Nana ever, and will be missed dearly by them.



She leaves her beloved three children; Laura of Chehalis, WA; Blake of Modesto, CA and Heather of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Tucker, Katherine, Parker, Jessica, Payton and Landon, and her great-grandson Knox. She also leaves her sister Nancy of Cincinnati, Ohio and her brother David of Michigan; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on June 29, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Magnolia.



