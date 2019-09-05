|
|
Judith Klos Harper
Judy passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. Kind, big-hearted and generous, Judy was the hub of her family, and her infectious laughter was as much a part her home as her prize-winning pottery.
Judy was born on November 5,
1940 to August and Dorothy Klos in Chicago Heights, Illinois and spent most of her childhood there, eventually graduating from nursing school and marrying her high school sweetheart Phil Harper (the boy with the dirty mouth).
In 1962 they traveled to Berlin, where Phil worked at the Armed Forces radio station and Judy worked as a pediatric nurse at the army hospital. During her training, she was taught how to baptize babies when no priest was available.
In 1974 Judy and Phil moved to Seattle, Washington, where Phil continued his career in radio and Judy became a stay at home mom for her two children. Judy's approach to parenting focused on providing safety and security, and on offering encouragement.
Even while taking such good care of her sons, Judy found time to explore her passion for potting. After Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, she travelled to the site and gathered ash, which she blended into clay to create beauty from the destructive force of nature.
She went on to become a potter well-known for the delicacy and grace of her work. As a member of the Washington Clay Arts Association, Judy won several awards for her exquisite sagger-fired porcelain pots, urns and vases.
In addition to her art, Judy was the record-keeper of her family's lives. There aren't very many photos of Judy because she was always the one behind the camera, capturing the big moments and the small ones.
Judy was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and spent the last several years of her life struggling with this challenging disease. And just as it had when she was well, family, friends and music played a vital role in keeping Judy's spirits up.
Though Judy wasn't religious, she recalled her training in Berlin and personally baptized her boys, "just in case." It's in this spirit that we consider Judy's life. We remember her fondly, we smile at the memory of her laughter, and we say a prayer for her. Just in case.
Judy is survived by her sons Geoffrey Allen Harper and Matty Scott Harper.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Pottery Northwest or the Memory and Brain Wellness Center at UW Medicine:
Pottery Northwest:
www.potterynorthwest.org
Memory and Brain Wellness Center: http://depts.washington.edu/mbwc/
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019