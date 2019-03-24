Home

Judith L. Dersham


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith L. Dersham Obituary
Judith L. Dersham

Age 72, passed away March 13, 2019. Judith (known as "Judy" to family and friends) was born in Seattle on October 17, 1946. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother.

Judy is survived by 2 children, Brenda Bruil and David Pascoe (Cindy), 2 brothers; Richard Meyer (Cathy) and Wally Meyer (Kathy), and 1 sister Sally Cottle (Bruce), 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

We will always remember you smiling in your fur coat and your contagious laugh.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
