Judith L. Dersham
Age 72, passed away March 13, 2019. Judith (known as "Judy" to family and friends) was born in Seattle on October 17, 1946. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother.
Judy is survived by 2 children, Brenda Bruil and David Pascoe (Cindy), 2 brothers; Richard Meyer (Cathy) and Wally Meyer (Kathy), and 1 sister Sally Cottle (Bruce), 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
We will always remember you smiling in your fur coat and your contagious laugh.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019