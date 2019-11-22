|
Judith L. Roche
Judith Louise Roche passed peacefully in her Leschi home, surrounded by family, on November 14, 2019. Born September 9, 1941 to Aline and Lawrence Nault, Judith grew up in Detroit with her two beloved sisters, Marilyn and Lorraine. She moved to Washington State as a young woman in 1967. Judith was a teacher, poet, and author of four collections of poetry. She received an American Book Award in 2007; taught poetry at Seattle U., Cornish College, and the Richard Hugo House; and was a founding member of the Red Sky Poetry Theater. Judith also worked in collaboration with visual artists on several public arts projects around the Seattle area, and as the Literary Arts Director for One Reel from 1986 - 2005.
Judith is survived by her children, Tari, and Robin; her grandchildren, Sahara and Gabriella; her sisters and their families; and the many friends and students whose lives she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted on January 5th, at
Jack Straw Cultural Center (4261 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle 98105) and another being arranged at Richard Hugo House. Her light burned bright, and she will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Judith to: L'Arche of Seattle, PO BOX 22023, Seattle, WA 98122.
