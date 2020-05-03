|
Judith L. Tenggren
Judith Tenggren, long time resident of Ballard, Washington died peacefully on April 8, 2020. Judith was born January 6, 1924 in Ketchikan, AK and moved to the Seattle area as a young girl. She was a very proud Norwegian (lifetime member of the Sons of Norway lodge) and practiced the old world arts of looming, quilting and rosemaling. Every Christmas you could count on her perfect krumkake and smelly lutefisk. She is preceded in death by her father Arne and mother Gjertine Larson, both immigrants from Norway and her brother Harry, a longtime Ballard fisherman who was lost at sea in Alaska as a young man. Tore Tenggren, her husband of 30 years also preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her three nieces, Carol (Don) Wardlow, Diane and Julie Larson. At Judith's request there will be no service.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020