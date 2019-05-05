|
|
Judith Louise Castagno
Born September 17, 1942, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019.
Judy is survived by her children; Craig Castagno (Sherry), Tracie Castagno, and Ronald Castagno (Jacqueline); grandchildren Ronnie Jr. Castagno (Megan), Alyssa Vanderlin (Cody), Sierra Nixon (Cameron), Paige Castagno, and Rylee Castagno-Lieseke, as well as Dennis Castagno and her sister-in-law Jimette Thayer.
A service will be held at 12:00 pm
on Saturday May 11th with a celebration of life to follow on site at Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary, SeaTac, WA.
Please see full obituary
@ www.bonneywatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019