Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Castagno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Louise Castagno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Louise Castagno Obituary
Judith Louise Castagno

Born September 17, 1942, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019.

Judy is survived by her children; Craig Castagno (Sherry), Tracie Castagno, and Ronald Castagno (Jacqueline); grandchildren Ronnie Jr. Castagno (Megan), Alyssa Vanderlin (Cody), Sierra Nixon (Cameron), Paige Castagno, and Rylee Castagno-Lieseke, as well as Dennis Castagno and her sister-in-law Jimette Thayer.

A service will be held at 12:00 pm

on Saturday May 11th with a celebration of life to follow on site at Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary, SeaTac, WA.

Please see full obituary

@ www.bonneywatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
Download Now