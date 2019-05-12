|
Judith Nalley
Judith Nalley (Scott), age 73 of SeaTac, WA passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's hospital in Tacoma. She was born in Seattle to J. Warren and Borgal (Saxwold) Scott in 1946. In 1969 she married James Nalley and they settled in Burien, WA. Judy was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Left to remember her love is her only son, Joseph Nalley, nieces Sarah Scott and Elizabeth Scott and many extended family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Randy Scott, and husband James Nalley.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 am at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave SW, Seattle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judy's name to Pediatric Interim Care Center in Kent www.picc.net or .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019