Judith Rawson Kolokoff
May 23, 1929 ~ December 29, 2019
Judith Rawson Kolokoff, age 90, of Chicago, Oak Park, and Seattle, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington, after a short battle with a glioblastoma. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
Judith was an amazing woman. Brilliant, strong willed, and ferociously dedicated to her work, she was a true warrior for peace and justice.
For eighteen years she was the Director of an Alternative High School Learning Community in Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois, and for seven years she served as the Regional Director of the Pacific Northwest Region of the American Friends Service Committee in Seattle, Washington.
Judith was instrumental in organizing Jewish Voice for Peace in Seattle and was a founding member of the national organization American Jews for a Just Peace. She also worked as the tour coordinator for the Refuser Solidarity Network and organized the first national tour for "Breaking the Silence."
Judith was a human rights activist for 75 years. For the past 20 years her work was strongly focused on working for justice for Palestinians and for peace in Palestine and Israel.
Very much loved, she will be sorely missed by a large worldwide community of friends.
Judith is survived by her four children, Valerie Kolokoff, Rachel (George) Hopper, Mark (Jeannette) Kolokoff and Lisa Kolokoff; nine grandchildren, Brenna (Kevan) McCrummen, Zackary (Chandra) Gjullin, Wyatt Gjullin, Simon Kolokoff, Esther (Arsalan) Ansari, Briana (Burke) Butler, Weston Kolokoff, Maia Nowack and Ethan Nowack; six great-grandchildren, Ayla McCrummen, Sawyer McCrummen, Braxton Gjullin, Keeleigh Gjullin, Lyla Ansari and Ava Ansari; two sisters, Barbara Stone and Carol Rosofsky; and many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her beloved dog Barney. She is preceded in death by her son David Kolokoff and her parents, Emanuel and Dorothy (Friedlander) Rawson.
A celebration of life will be held on February 8, 2020, at Kadima Reconstructionist Community, 832 32nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. Rabbi David Basior officiating.
Join us for food, community,
and remembrance from 5:00PM-6:30PM. Services from 6:30PM-8:00PM.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Judith, please consider a donation to the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace & Justice: https://rachelcorriefoundation.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020