Judithann Meagher Barnes

Judithann Meagher Barnes Obituary
Judithann Meagher Barnes

Judithann Meagher Barnes of Bellevue, loving wife to Charles and treasured mom to Charles, Jr., Nancy, Valerie, Gregory and Christopher, passed away, Friday, November 22, 2019.

A funeral mass will be said, 11am, Tuesday, December 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
