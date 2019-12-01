|
Judithann Meagher Barnes
Judithann Meagher Barnes of Bellevue, loving wife to Charles and treasured mom to Charles, Jr., Nancy, Valerie, Gregory and Christopher, passed away, Friday, November 22, 2019.
A funeral mass will be said, 11am, Tuesday, December 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019