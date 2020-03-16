|
|
Judy K. Korte
Judy K Korte, 74 of Bellevue WA passed away February 27, 2020 at her home in Bellevue. She was born March 29, 1945 to Malcolm and Gladys Talbott of Boise Idaho and after graduating from Boise High School she joined the US Navy.
While serving she married Del Korte of Kirkland WA. and after his retirement they returned to Kirkland where she pursued a career as an accountant.
Judy was very active in her retirement. She loved volks-walk, volunteering weekly at Sea-Tac Airport as Information Guide, donating time at Hopelink of Bellevue, and gleaning at various farms.
She was preceded in death by husband Del and only child James (JP) Korte.
Mrs. Korte is survived by her four brothers Donald, Gary, Richard, and Daniel Talbott.
Please consider donations of time or money to honor Judy to Hopelink of Bellevue. https://www.hopelink.org/location/bellevue-food-bank-and-emergency-services; or call Tel: 425-943-7555. Sign Judy's online Guest Book: www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020