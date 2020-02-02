Home

Judy Kathleen Taylor

Judy Kathleen Taylor Obituary
"Judy" Kathleen Taylor

June 18, 1970 ~ January 14, 2020

Judy left us far too soon due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. She died at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA, but not without a fight.

We will celebrate and honor Judy

on Saturday, February 8, 2PM -

6PM at Willows Lodge, 14580 NE 145th Street, Woodinville, WA

98072. There will be a short program

followed by a reception.

Please view her full obituary

online at: www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Judith-Taylor
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
