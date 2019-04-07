Judy Kay Peterson



Judy Kay Peterson was born on August 12, 1951 to Betty and Art Kunselman of Centralia, WA. She passed away surrounded by family on March 25, 2019 from a re-occurrence of lymphoma. Upon graduating from Queen Ann High School in 1969, Judy went to work at American Mail Line becoming the first female to work on the Seattle docks. Nordstrom was her next stop as the phone receptionist, then she became the assistant traffic manager which entailed moving all the merchandise to every store in the country. She stepped away from her career to be a mom after the birth of her two sons. She resumed working six years later at The Bon Marche as an assistant traffic manager and then went to Service Lines Trucking Company until her final destination at the Kent School District. There she was the manager of the Information Technology Department. She hosted visitors from across the state, country and world to showcase the innovative use of technology in Kent Schools. Judy retired after 26 years with the Kent School District. Soon after retiring she consulted for AVID Care in San Diego, CA. In her personal life she was one of the original volunteers to start up Kent Little League where she was the registrar of players and then the president for two years. From youth sports all the way through college, she was always at one of her son's football, wrestling or baseball games. She enjoyed being with her family the most and especially her two grandsons. She loved dogs, which included Halle, Champ, Sweet Pea, Daisy, Lille, Cash and Daphne. Judy is preceded in death by her father, mother and younger brother Stanley Jack Kunselman. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rick, son Rick (wife Randi), grandsons Derrick and Dustin and son Ryan, sister Aletha Clark, niece Kendra Clark and nephew Ward Clark.



A private celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



