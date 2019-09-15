Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Kuehlthau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Kuehlthau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Kuehlthau Obituary
Judy Kuehlthau

Born Judy Ann McKenzie, on December 12, 1943 to John Redmond and Vivian McKenzie of Helena, MT. Died September 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

All those who knew Judy will remember her for her smile and her vibrant, compassionate and joyful spirit. Her love of family, faith and friends always came first, followed closely by her servant heart that contributed to over 30 years in nursing and community service. She embraced every opportunity to celebrate and decorate for any holiday or occasion to bring family and friends together. She loved singing, dancing and ALL things Irish.

She is survived by her loving & devoted husband, Walt Kuehlthau of nearly 51 years; and her four children: Jenny Williams (Erron), Corine Kuehlthau (Kathy), Brenda Kuehlthau (Julie), Eric Kuehlthau (Maria); and four beautiful grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Quinn, Logan, Kourtney and Gabby; and her loving sister Joyce Taylor in Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20 at 10am at Holy Disciples Catholic Church in Puyallup, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.