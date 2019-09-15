|
|
Judy Kuehlthau
Born Judy Ann McKenzie, on December 12, 1943 to John Redmond and Vivian McKenzie of Helena, MT. Died September 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
All those who knew Judy will remember her for her smile and her vibrant, compassionate and joyful spirit. Her love of family, faith and friends always came first, followed closely by her servant heart that contributed to over 30 years in nursing and community service. She embraced every opportunity to celebrate and decorate for any holiday or occasion to bring family and friends together. She loved singing, dancing and ALL things Irish.
She is survived by her loving & devoted husband, Walt Kuehlthau of nearly 51 years; and her four children: Jenny Williams (Erron), Corine Kuehlthau (Kathy), Brenda Kuehlthau (Julie), Eric Kuehlthau (Maria); and four beautiful grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Quinn, Logan, Kourtney and Gabby; and her loving sister Joyce Taylor in Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20 at 10am at Holy Disciples Catholic Church in Puyallup, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019