|
|
Judy L. Cites
Our beloved Judy passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 13, beside her husband and love of her life, "Jimmy," Jim Wilke. Judy will be remembered by the thousands who crossed paths with her as kind, dedicated, quick, and incredibly detail-oriented. For those who had the gift to work or play with her, she was fun, engaging, and always up for an adventure.
Judy had a rich and diverse career, including managing touring musicians through Northwest Releasing, serving as the first female road manager for Chuck Mangione during his Grammy-winning years and working with many others. Perhaps best known for her work as Ticket Office Manager at the Seattle Symphony from 1990-2003, including the move from Opera House to Benaroya Hall, she provided outstanding customer service for thousands of patrons of the arts and loved the jigsaw puzzle nature of filling seats in the hall.
When Judy retired from the Symphony, she worked at many event box offices including Cornish concerts, talent shows, beauty pageants and air shows, and later provided nurturing childcare for a few lucky children, served as a volunteer "lunch lady" at West Woodland school and attended many jazz concerts, events, conferences, theatre and dance performances with Jim and friends. Judy was an avid Mariners fan, loved traveling in the US and abroad with friends as well as doing daily crossword puzzles at home.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jim Wilke, her sisters Mary Jane Schulz, Lucinda Bumps and Sandy Cites, many nieces and nephews, her stepsons Chris and Barrett Wilke, and many adoring friends. Jim will feature some of her favorite songs on Jazz Northwest, April 19 at 2 pm on 88.5 KNKX.
Judy recently said, "I've had a good life", and while it ended too soon, we are grateful to have had her in ours. Remembrances in Judy's name can be sent to The Times Fund for the Needy, The Seattle Symphony, Seattle Public Libraries or your favorite performing arts organization.
Please sign Judy's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020