Born October 12 1943, Judy passed away peacefully September 16 2019. She was preceded by her son, Jerry Lee Petersen, who passed away in 1986. Judy was a well respected leader in her community and had many close friends. Judy left with a great legacy, including her younger brother Randall Pursel, her son Lonny Petersen, and her grandchildren, Jesse Petersen and Rachel Pickens. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Halle, Ryan, Clara and Ivy Pickens.

She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
