Judy (Martin) Robinson
Judy (Martin) Robinson

June 8, 1940 ~ July 6, 2020

Judy died peacefully July 6, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Judy was born in Chicago and lived in Seattle nearly all her life. She graduated from Assumption Parish Elementary and with Bishop Blanchet High School's Pioneer Class of 1958. Her professional career included over 25 years as a dental assistant and later as an Administrative Assistant at Seattle City Light. Friends and family recognized Judy as a loving wife and mother, an outstanding cook and seamstress, and will remember her Irish sense of humor and her laughter, loyalty, and desire for perfection.

She is survived by Jack, her loving husband of 55 years, daughter Lisa, siblings Mary Lee (Mame), Royal (Rob), Patricia (PJ), Michael and Molly, and a large extended family and many lifelong friends. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
