Judy Smith
Judy Smith, of Seatac, Washington passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Judy was born in Seattle, June 29, 1950 to Don and Laverne Jensen. She lived near Angle Lake and for a while, Bellingham. Judy graduated from Tyee High School where she was state tennis champion; she graduated from Western Washington University, with degrees in music and education. After college she taught special needs children and piano. Later, she managed sales or purchasing for Horizon Airlines, Zellerback, City of Bellevue and World Vision. She was always a highly valued manager. Judy was happiest when she was with her family. She was a gifted teacher and loved leading bible study and other classes at her church. She found her energy through hospitality, and loved sharing her heart and her home with family and friends. She is dearly loved and deeply missed, but she is now where she most wanted to be: in the arms of Jesus.
Judy is survived by her husband, Mike Smith; her children, Michael (and Alejandra) Duby, Jason (and Angie) Duby, Bethany (and Mark) Delavan, Joel Duby, Mac (and Amy) Smith and Shannon Huggins; her brother, Jerry (and Marilyn) Jensen; sister, Jackie (and John) Mills, two nephews, one niece and 15 grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of gifts, contributions be made to Kaplan Cancer Research Fund http://www.swedishfoundation.org/Kaplan
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020