Judy Van Amburgh



February 27, 1945 ~ July 3, 2019



Judy Van Amburgh said you haven't lived unless you've had the love of a dog. Judy made sure she lived.



Judy was born to John and Marigold Van Amburgh in Port Angeles, the youngest of three sisters. She grew up in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood and attended St. John's elementary school and Blanchet High School.



There were few bigger parts of Judy's life than animals. Whether it was a rescue cat, a purebred Great Dane or a blind ferret, Judy poured her heart into her creatures and would do anything for them.



Judy's generous nature extended to her family, friends and coworkers. She made lifelong friends during her years working in the sterile processing departments at the UW Medical Center, Stevens Hospital and Virginia Mason Hospital.



Judy always saw the good in others and, likewise, the good in her was unmistakable. She was very encouraging, enthusiastic, supportive and always willing to listen. There was never a person easier to make laugh than Judy. And so she did, even in very serious situations.



Judy lived her life with infectious exuberance and found wonder even in the ordinary. Her last days were filled with joy & love.



Judy is survived by her life partner of nearly 40 years, Steve Christensen, her uncle Fr. Vincent Cunniff, her sister Susan Blake, nieces and nephews Anna (Ben), Jon (Tanzi), Anthony and Christopher (Siriwan), and grand nieces and nephews Nolan, Amelia, Vincent and Dahlia. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Pat Van Amburgh-Whitney.



As it turned out, there was one thing better than a dog in your life: Judy.



Judy's funeral will be at 11 a.m. on July 12 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Shoreline. Remembrances may be made to the animal rescue group of your choice. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019