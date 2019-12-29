|
Judy Zanga
Judy Zanga, 77, passed away December 20, 2019, with her family by her side in Renton, WA.
At her request, no service will be held.
Judy was a life-long resident of Renton, WA, graduated from Renton High School 1960, worked and retired from Boeing.
Judy had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep love for family. There are many happy memories of long conversations and hours of laughter. She loved to travel and especially loved spending time by the ocean. Her favorite traditions were family mushroom hunting trips with picnics in the woods, and holiday gatherings with family. She had a deep appreciation for history and the art of the deal. She was driven by the thrill of the hunt at antique stores, thrift shops, and garage sales. She put equal care into refinishing an antique table or painting a gourd to look like a goose. Judy lived her life boldly and fully. She loved deeply and she laughed loudly. Her memory will be a reminder to work hard, love unconditionally, and have fun!
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Erma Zanga.
She is survived by her sister Rosalyn (Bob); niece Susan (Chris); nephew Mick (Shelby); nephew Bob (Marnie); great-nephews Nick, Eric, Owen; great-niece Lea: and many Belmondo cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to DAWN, Habitat for Humanity or NW Harvest.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019