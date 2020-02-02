|
Julia Ann Erwood
Julia Ann Erwood died on October 30, 2019, in the presence of her family at age 96. She was born in Indianapolis to Dorley and Glen Whitinger, the youngest of 3 children. Her father died when Julia was 8 years old and her mother died when she was 15. She was sent to live with an aunt and uncle in Terre Haute, Indiana. Upon graduation from high school, she returned to Indianapolis and began working as a bookkeeper. She married Richard G. Erwood in June 1944 while he was home on leave from his service on submarines in the Pacific in WWII. After the war, they lived in Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, and China Lake, California before moving to Seattle in 1956 where Richard was an engineer at Boeing.
Julia was a homemaker who raised 3 sons. She traveled extensively with her husband in the US and throughout the world before his death in 2003. She was active in her church and served as an election poll worker for many years. She enjoyed hiking, working in her yard, and trailer camping, especially with the Mountaineers Retired Rovers.
Julia had a wide circle of friends and a cheerful upbeat personality, always willing to help others. She was a wonderful, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by sons Rick Erwood (Dallas) of Indian Wells, CA; Steve Erwood (Sheri) of Tumwater, WA; Dennis Erwood (Sue Anne); of Woodinville, WA; and grandchildren Cameron and Ariana Erwood of Seattle. No services were held at her request.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020