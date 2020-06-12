Julia Cecile "Juli" Hasenkamp
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Born on December 31, 1945 in Seattle: died May 25, 2020
Juli attended St. Anne's school, Holy Names Academy and Seattle University.
Juli met Phil Hasenkamp at Seattle University. They married on June 17, 1967 and had four children: Scot, Eric, Bridget and Allison. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and co-conspirator. And a dedicated volunteer and staff member at Our Lady of Fatima Parish and School in Magnolia.
Juli is survived by her husband, her children and her grandchildren, Alexandra (Alex), Freya, Elizabeth, Keldan and Jaxson.
Read the full obituary & sign the guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 10, 2020
We have fond memories of Juli (and you, Phil) from our Seattle U days. We regret losing touch over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Geroge and Sheila Yocum
Classmate
June 9, 2020
Dear Phil, Bridget, Allison and Family,
We Sisters of the Holy Names offer our loving and supportive prayers for all your families. On behalf of all our Sisters who were on the Academy Faculty while Juli was a student there, we pray that you may know her nearness often as she lives anew in God's Presence everywhere.
Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary
Teacher
June 8, 2020
Juli was always smiling and cheery. Recently, the only times I would see Juli would be at funeral receptions at Fatima, but her presence made the experiences bearable. When I saw the notice in the newspaper, I was shocked and I recalled our first meeting when Juli and Phil were young marrieds on 31st. Phil was sporting his SU lettermen's jacket and both were very kind to me and my family. Juli will be missed and I wish all the best to Phil and the kids and grandkids. They don't make them like Juli anymore! Tom McDonough & Family
Thomas McDonough
Friend
June 7, 2020
She was a delightful smiling face and so supportive of church members, So proud of her husband and family
Going to miss her and her hospitality!
Richard Mesmer
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
I new Juli and the family when I was the assistant pastor at O.L.F. from 1976 to 1980. What a wonderful family ! I just retired last year but I do remember certain families who truly exemplified the servant image as taught by Jesus. You are in my prayers as you deal with this great loss. May Juli be reunited with all deceased family members and friends in the eternal happiness and peace of heaven. God bless. Fr. Fabian MacDonald
Fabian MacDonald
June 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike & Pam Fiorini
June 7, 2020
Julie was a pretend-grouch, which always produced a wonderful smile ...and a huge, huge heart. We used to see her six days a week, and will miss her greatly!
Harry and Pauline Coveny
Friend
June 7, 2020
There are no words to express how I will miss my dear friend. Love and prayers to Phil and all the family.
Jean Niehaus
Friend
June 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Juli's death. She was a wonderful, warm person who made the world a better place. May she rest in the arms of our Lord.
Joe Kessler
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved