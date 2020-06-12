Born Born on December 31, 1945 in Seattle: died May 25, 2020
Juli attended St. Anne's school, Holy Names Academy and Seattle University.
Juli met Phil Hasenkamp at Seattle University. They married on June 17, 1967 and had four children: Scot, Eric, Bridget and Allison. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and co-conspirator. And a dedicated volunteer and staff member at Our Lady of Fatima Parish and School in Magnolia.
Juli is survived by her husband, her children and her grandchildren, Alexandra (Alex), Freya, Elizabeth, Keldan and Jaxson.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.