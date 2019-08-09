|
Julia Devine Bonnington
Julia Devine Bonnington was born April 29, 1948, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA, to Warren and Joy Bonnington. Julie spent her preschool years in north Seattle, then her family built a new home and moved to Lynnwood, WA. It was in these early years that Julie developed her life-long love of cats and dogs. Our family experienced frequent moves, including to Moses Lake, WA, Roseburg, OR, Dallas, TX, San Diego, CA, San Gabriel, CA, and finally to St. John, WA, where Julie graduated from St. John High School in 1966.
After high school, Julie returned to San Gabriel for a year, then moved to Spokane, WA, where she met William (Bill) Smith Hutchinson III. They were married March 18, 1969 in Spokane. Unfortunately, a few years later, Julie's husband Bill was killed in a car accident.
Julie began dating John Figge in the mid 1970's and they married in Seattle on July 3,
1980. Julie worked for many years at medical clinics in the Seattle area and finished her career at King County Medical, where she assisted with patient referrals. She was always the kind of person that co-workers confided in and she made friends wherever she went.
We enjoyed family get-togethers greatly in our adult years, especially after our mother moved to Bremerton, WA. Julie had a great sense of humor and we have many happy memories of these times together with her. It was well known that Julie's family of animals were the luckiest, most loved and well cared for pets to be found. She was most generous and loving to her human family members, too.
In 2011, our mother, Joy Bonnington, entered assisted living in Seattle, and since Julie was the sibling who lived close by and was retired, she became the point person for overseeing Mom's care. Julie persevered, and oversaw her care for three years.
Later in life, Julie experienced a variety of worsening medical challenges and illnesses, and was unable to venture far from home. She spent her final days in the comfort of her own home and in the company of her pets and in the care of her husband John Figge. Julie passed away on June 30, 2019.
Julie is survived by her husband John Figge, her family Cindy Wyman, Don Wyman, Lance Bonnington, Keri Poffel (Jim), nephews Ryan McCroskey, Jeff
Wyman (Jessica) and their children Sammy and Leona Joy.
At Julie's request, there will not be a funeral or a memorial service.
Hers was a life well lived.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019