Julia M. Braun



Julia M. Braun (ne;e Consolini) of Sea-Tac, WA passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Seattle, WA on September 20, 1936. She was a graduate from Cleveland High School in Seattle and went on to work as a secretary for the Musicians' Association of Seattle (Local 76-493, AFM) for nearly thirty years. Julia married George Braun in 1976, and together they traveled to nearly every state in the country. They were married for 43 years before George's passing in 2019.



Retiring in 1995, Julia continued to lead a busy life. In addition to her love for finding the best bargains, she played a large role in the life of her children and her grandchildren. Avid campers, Julia often took their grandchildren camping in their motorhome. She volunteered for several charities, most notably for the Salvation Army and their Christmas toy gift program. She was an avid collector, and particularly loved to celebrate the holidays. Every Christmas, Julia put up several different types of holiday villages that would fill the home. She also loved butterflies, and the family hopes that every time you see a butterfly you will think of her.



Julia was described as the "Rock of Gibraltar" to her family. She is survived by her children, Carla Wieser (Roger), Kenneth Moore (Tammy), and Laura Jee as well as her daughter-in-law Jody Patterson. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband George and son Jeffrey Patterson.



A private family service is planned.



