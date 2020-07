Julia Metzger



Julia Metzger passed away June 22, 2020 of complications from Dementia. She was born in Yakima on November 24, 1937. Julia was a loving wife to Gordon Metzger for 21 years. They lived in Auburn, Washington.



Julia left behind her loving husband Gordon, a brother Elmer, sister Mary, 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 9 great grand children, 3 step children with another 5 grand children, and 7 great grandchildren. Julia's interests were in the arts, and was an artist herself. She has gone to be with her Savior, and will be missed.



