Julian H. Heyward III



Age 67 of Maui, Hawaii, Julian passed away on August 8, 2020 unexpectedly. Formerly of Syracuse, NY. He was predeceased by his mother Frances E Heyward and sister Betty Brown. He's survived by his father Julian H Heyward II of Columbia SC, children Dessrie Norman-Johnson, Bridgeport CT, Julian H (Glisenys) Heyward IV of Newcastle WA, Lovee Heyward of Syracuse, NY, Natasha Heyward of Zurich, Switzerland, Omar Heyward of Leeds, England, ten grandchildren, brothers Isaiah Reese of Portsmouth, VA, Thomas Lee of Syracuse, NY, sisters Jimmie L Reese, Florence (Pete) Williams, Cynthia Lee and Sandra Jones all of Syracuse NY. Host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Due to Covid-19 private services will be held to celebrate his life on August 30, 2020



