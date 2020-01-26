|
|
Julian McFarland Bray
Passed away on January 19, 2020. Julian was born on May 7, 1967, in Palo Alto, CA, to Elizabeth McFarland and Alexander William Bray.
Julian came to the Northwest in 1985 to attend the University of Washington and made Washington State his home for the rest of his life. He received a JD, cum laude, from Seattle University in 1995. After a short stint as a public defender in Chelan County, he joined the Washington State Attorney General's Office, where he remained for the rest of his rewarding career. At the time of his death, he was Chief of the AG's Tacoma Division.
He was a public servant in the truest sense of the word. He cared deeply about his work and the people involved in it and served them with compassion, intelligence, grace, and humor. His commitment extended beyond his job; he served as the chair of the St Leo Food Connection Board, was instrumental in founding the Tacoma Chapter of Lawyers Helping Hungry Children, was chair of the Human Services Commission for the City of Tacoma, and was a former member of the Character and Fitness and Disciplinary Boards for the Washington State Bar Association. He was twice awarded the Pierce County Bar Association's Humanitarian Award.
Julian was a committed runner, completing races that included the New York City marathon and the White River 50K (twice). He and his wife Jennifer spent some of their happiest moments backpacking and hiking in the company of their dogs Maddie and Loki. He was also an avid reader, a collector of knowledge both useful and arcane, and constitutionally unable to keep a secret. He loved animals as much as he loved people, especially his dogs and his cats Emily, Bella, and Bandit. His sense of humor was legendary, and his infectious laugh and smile will be forever imprinted on any who heard or saw either.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Hager, and his brother Alex Bray. He is deeply mourned by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at the Point Defiance Pagoda, 5801 Trolley Lane, Tacoma on February 1st at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are encouraged to contribute to the St Leo Food Connection in Tacoma or the food aid program of their choice.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9, 2020