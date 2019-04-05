Dr. Julian Samuel Ansell



Dr. Julian Samuel Ansell, born in Portland Maine on June 30, 1922 to Jacob M. and Anna Gertrude Ansell, passed away at age 96 on April 2, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eva R. Ansell, their five children: Steven Ansell (Mary), Jody Ansell (Matthew McKinnon), Carol Grant (Robert), Ellen Ansell (Rick Rogow) and Peter Ansell, eight grandchildren and his sister, Shirley Brown.



Julian's love of family, curiosity about and enjoyment of people and the world, as well as his determination to excel and Jewish faith led to a life rich with professional accomplishment, familial love, friendships, music, art, and travel.



Julian led a life of service, the needs of his patients surpassed only by those of his family. His experiences during the Great Depression and WWII shaped his outlook. As a child, he helped his Grandmother with her small store and while in college, supported his sister's education. Having lost his father when he was seven and seeing his mother struggle, Julian paid attention to the impact of policy on the lives of all members of the community, espousing mutual responsibility and supporting social safety networks.



Julian enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941 and served in communications until the end of WWII. Via the Corps, he received his Baccalaureate from Bowdoin College in 1946.



Julian and Eva met in 1949. They married in 1951. Julian also received his Doctor of Medicine from Tufts University in 1951. The couple moved to Minneapolis, MN, where Julian completed his internship in surgery and residency in urology, and received his PhD in 1959, all at the University of Minnesota.



In 1959, Julian was appointed head of the Division of Urology at the University of Washington, In 1965 Julian became the first chair of the Department of Urology. He continued service as chair until 1987. He practiced and taught at the University until 1992. He also treated patients at Harbor View and Children's hospitals, and Ft. Lewis.



Julian did seminal work in closure of neonatal extrophy of the bladder. His research included renal sparing surgery; smoking and bladder cancer; wound healing in infected and irradiated tissues; reflux and renal failure as well as other areas of interest.



Julian and Eva were enthusiastic mountain climbers. They especially loved the North Cascades and Julian was involved in several first ascents, including a new route up the south side of Mt. Johannesburg. Julian was blessed to be able to hike and enjoy the outdoors into his ninth decade.



Along with his professional and athletic accomplishments, Julian will be remembered for his wit and sense of humor, his love of puns and crossword puzzles, his skill as a raconteur and his loyalty to family.



Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Acacia Memorial Park Chapel followed by burial. 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle 98155.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Julian's name may be sent to The Mountaineers at www.mountaineers.org or 7700 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98115. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019