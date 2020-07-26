Julie Ann Fulford



July 7, 1946 ~ July 9, 2020



Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Julie passed away peacefully at Quail Park Memory Care in West Seattle. She graduated Highline HS in Normandy Park, Wa. and attended Bremerton Community College. She had a career working in Financial Investments in Seattle. She was an avid reader and loved outdoor activity and local and international traveling. Julie developed a talent for painting in different forms using her unique color combinations. Drumming was another passion and she had good rhythm.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years (Robert), son (Adam Syre (Amanda), both of West Seattle), brother (Mike Dawson of Portland, Oregon), 2 grandchildren (Ethan & Emily), cousins, nieces and nephew and many lifelong friends.



Julie will be missed every day, but will stay in our hearts forever. She is a love that will never end.



In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association.



