Julie Ann Lawson



Julie was born March 27, 1940 to Ernest and Merle Weber in Seattle. Julie passed away August 8, 2020 at home after several years living with COPD. Julie graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958 and attended U.W. When her children were in school, she opened the "Mad Housewife" a gift shop in Lake City. We will miss her sense of humor, kindness and her smile. Julie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Lawson and their two children, Casey and Mack (Karcy), two grandchildren Felix and Alden, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew. There was a private family service.



