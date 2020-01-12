|
|
Julie Anne Erdmann
Julie passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at the age of 78 in Gig Harbor, Washington. Born to Harold and Larene Haberman in Spokane, Washington and graduating from Lewis & Clark HS in 1959. Julie attended WSU and was a Theta sorority member.
Julie is survived by her 3 children, Scott Erdmann of Anchorage AK, Susan Erdmann Baker of Bellevue WA, and Shaun Erdmann of Gig Harbor WA, their spouses and her 6 grandchildren.
Julie worked at the City of Bellevue Police department and retired in 2010.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020