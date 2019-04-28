Resources More Obituaries for Julie Gerrard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julie Gerrard

Julie Claire Alexandra Tisdale Gerrard was born to Norah (Southon) and Edwin William Tisdale on February 18, 1941, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. She died at home of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on April 18, 2019.



At six weeks, she got a first taste of travel, when the family moved to Swift Current, Saskatchewan. In those times, a baby could ride "safely" in a well-padded laundry basket placed behind the car's front seat. In 1947 the family relocated again, this time to Moscow, Idaho, where Dr. Tisdale joined the faculty of the University of Idaho. Julie and her brother, Walter, learned to be American in the Moscow public schools, and in 1954 the entire family became American citizens. Julie graduated from Moscow High in 1958, and attended Wellesley College for two years. From there, she transferred to the University of California at Berkeley, where she graduated in 1962.



On September 5, 1964, she and Terry Clark Gerrard were married, and the following year they moved to Bellevue, Washington, where Terry and a colleague established the firm of Jongejan Gerrard Landscape Architects. In Bellevue they welcomed two children, Ian Clark and Leah Claire, and lived the busy life of a mid-century family. Julie and Terry grew up in families that traveled and hiked and camped, and they shared similar activities with the children. After a couple of US trips, they took off one spring for England, the first of four or five family trips to Europe. Not surprisingly, Ian and Leah both spent time as exchange students.



Terry's unexpected death in 1991 shook the family, but didn't break it. We got on with our lives, finding new ways to be in the world. Julie continued to work in Seattle and to travel, in Scandinavia, the Balkans, Poland, Malta, Italy, France, Portugal, Albania, the Caucuses, and Transylvania, where East Shore Unitarian Church has a Partner Church in a tiny Unitarian village. That village and Venice were two of her favorite places. She loved reading, music, fireworks, being a member of the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band, and singing in a choir for 40 years. At age 70 she discovered English Country Dance, and thanks all the Seattle dancers who were so welcoming. She attended the writers conference at Centrum, and was happy to see some of her poetry in print, on Metro buses, and to participate in readings.



She is survived by her daughter, Leah, her son, Ian and his wife, Zanne, her brother, Walter and his wife, Edythe. If anything, her ALS brought the family closer. She had to lean on them for so much, after years of independence. Thanks to Leah, Ian, Zanne - and Eva and Kathy and Angela and Karen who also helped keep things normal for as long as possible.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 2 pm at East Shore Unitarian Church, 12700 SE 32nd Street in Bellevue.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 2 pm at East Shore Unitarian Church, 12700 SE 32nd Street in Bellevue.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made to the Evergreen Chapter of the ALS Association (www.alsa-ec.org). Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019