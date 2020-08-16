Julie Marie Ruef



Our beloved, sweet Jules passed away unexpectedly at her home in Union, Washington July 5, 2020. Born Julie Marie Anderson in Seattle, Washington on May 20, 1958 to Dr. James L. and Patricia A. Anderson, Julie spent her childhood and teen years primarily in Odessa, WA where her family had moved in 1961. She attended Odessa High School through her Junior year ending 1975, graduating with honors from Hillsboro High School, OR in 1976. Julie then attended the University of Washington fall 1976 through fall 1978.



Julie thoroughly enjoyed making music and singing-dancing to it (often all at once). She played guitar and clarinet during her early years, but excelled at piano, serving as an organist at Odessa's Christ Lutheran Church at age 15. Julie loved athletics (played softball and ran track; also a huge Olympics fan), cheerleading, theater acting, reading everything, baking, and crafts/artwork. Her hand-crafted cards and gifts brought (and still bring) smiles, joy, and warmth to all lucky enough to receive them. Her angel-like kindness, energy, and benevolence helping others was amazing. Julie was a master beachcomber, always finding the best treasures during frequent trips to ocean beaches, and was passionately devoted to all of her furry K9-family members throughout her life including Louis, Zerina, Caesar, Bandon, Sadie, Raven, and current rescue-girl Tilly.



Julie performed administrative, project specialist, office manager, and bookkeeping work primarily in the Seattle area throughout her career, most notably at: Benefits West, Scott Wetzel Services, Stimpson-Clark Advertising, Brown and Hadley Partners, AAA Washington, Chocolatine (France-specialized travel), and Mountain Madness (guided climbing trips). Julie had remarkable organizational skills. She joined the "Madness" in 2002, retiring in early 2014. Offering craft beer, Julie often persuaded Madness guides and owners to bring back rocks from their climbs worldwide to gift to her very grateful geologist husband Jim. Recently she was honored to provide input for a book about her friend and former Madness owner-climber, the late Christine Boskoff. Julie joined Chocolatine (then Carpe Diem In France) in early 1998, traveling to France in Dec. of that year for work familiarization, retiring in July 2015.



Julie and future-husband Jim met in Seattle, Nov. 1989 via a mutual friend. Jules and Jim's friendship and love greatly accelerated during summer 1991, with several trips made between Seattle and Jim's Alameda, CA home until Jim returned (no arm twisting required) to Seattle in Oct. 1991. Julie and Jim moved to their West Seattle home (next door to older sister Marilyn and family) in June 1994 and wedded Sept. 10, 1994, honeymooning in Australia and New Zealand, where Julie joyfully discovered new beach treasures. They purchased her folk's former home in Union, WA in Nov. 2011, moving there full-time Sept. 2018.



Julie was preceded in death by her mother (2004) and father (2007); father-in-law Walter H. Ruef (2018); sisters-in-law Lois Alden-Ruef (1994) and Carol (Ruef) Hart (2014); Godfather Glenn Gray (2017); and by many loving and beloved aunts, uncles, and dear family friends. She is survived by her husband and soul mate James R. Ruef and rescue-dog Tilly; sisters Marilyn (James) Anderson-Burt and Susan Fagan; nephews Aaron Burt, Nicholas (Julie) Fagan, and Ryan Burt; niece Morgan Fagan; aunts Isabelle Garrett, Elsa Cox, and Eliza Anderson; Godmother Lolita Gray, mother-in-law Ruth Ruef; sister-in-law Janet (Paul) Ruef; brothers-in-law Walter A. Ruef and Michael (Kate) Ruef; and by many other family members and friends.



From a book Julie gave her husband Jim in 2002: "True love does not have a happy ending; true love does not have an ending." Jules, until Tilly-girl and I laugh, sing, and dance with you again, rest painlessly, soar effortlessly, and know you are endlessly loved. Remembrance donations for Julie can be made to Old Dog Haven, Lake Stevens, WA. Please visit the McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home website, Shelton, WA to view and post memories and photos of Julie.



