Julie Paulette



April 8, 1920 ~ May 11, 2019



Julie, 99, was born in Montana, the eighth of ten children of Klementina and Lukas, Czechoslovakian immigrants. She was good-natured, accepting, quick-witted, feisty, with a fun youthful spirit. Julie loved people, especially babies and the elderly. Often you'd find a child sitting on her lap as she told stories. She looked out for anyone in need, delivering care packages of homemade meals and treats.



Julie grew up on a farm, poor, but loved. At 15 she lived at the rectory cooking for the priests, so she could attend Catholic school. That year her mother died in her arms leaving a permanent hole in her heart. She still excelled at school, had the highest grades in the state, and won a teaching scholarship. She spent most of her life in Seattle. After World War II she and her friends dutifully entertained the demobilizing servicemen. They frequented the big band, swing ballroom the Trianon, where top acts played. Julie loved the dresses and dancing the night away with the sailors. She saw my father sitting at a table, so handsome with a wonderful smile, and big brown eyes. It was love at first sight for both of them.



Her greatest joys were her five children, Richard, Theresa, Julieanne, Roberta (Perry), John (Ana), seven grand-children, seven great-grand-children, and one great-great-grandchild. She belonged to St. Benedict's Church, the PTA, the mother's club where she served as president, and the public school board. She loved working, retiring at 78.



No one topped her Thanksgiving gravy, well spiced stuffing, dinner rolls, soups, breads, and fudge. Julie loved canning peaches, spicy dill pickles, frozen raspberry jam, and bottling root beer. She was proud of her beautiful cutting garden for flower arranging, and juicy red tomatoes. She was a stylish 50s housewife, always in dresses and heels. She wanted to be a writer or an actress, wrote and submitted stories, and later took roles in plays.



Julie moved in with Roberta and Perry in Hawaii in 2011, and found new passion in artwork, crafts, scrabble, cards, old movies, singing, dancing, and Mexican and Italian food. She couldn't believe she was treated like a princess and never thought she'd have it so good in her older years.



A Celebration of Julie's Life will



be held Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Donations may be made to Catholic Community Services, Seattle in memory of Julie. email: [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary