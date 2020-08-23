Julie Stewart Burke
Julie Stewart Burke passed away recently at just 61 after a long struggle. She was smart, talented, funny, a real character. She was always the first to assert that she had the best sense of humor in the family-not her brother Darel, nor sisters Jan and Debbie. Her nickname was "Princess" because, she said, she was related to Mary Queen of Scots. While that may have been true, others said she earned the nickname as a child by being less than helpful at housework.
Julie graduated from Meadowdale H.S. in Edmonds where she was active in everything: drama, choir, track & field, and cheerleading. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the UW in 1983 and hoped to become a sign language interpreter.
Julie was a friend to everyone and a wonderful mother to her children, Kelly, Carson, and Carmen. She always felt that her child-raising years were the best time of her life. Together with her husband, Scott, Julie and the kids spent many happy years at Crescent Bar and boating on the Puget Sound.
Julie was pre-deceased by her parents, Deane and Vivienne Stewart, her brother Jeff, and her father-in-law, Doug Burke. She leaves behind her husband, Scott Burke, sons Kelly (Erika) and Carson (Shelby), daughter, Carmen, two grand-children, Vivienne and Tyson, as well as her brother Darel (Julie) and sisters, Jan and Debbie. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law, Yvonne Burke, brother- and sister-in-law, Mike (Shovonne) and Kelly Burke (Mark), as well as nieces, Chelsey (Brent), Frances, and Brianna, and nephews Kyle (Noelle), Calvin, Kyle, Sean, Sam, and Jack.
Julie will be laid to rest at Floral Hills in the Azalea Indoor Mausoleum.
