Juliet Fiske Harding



Juliet Delafield Harding, ne;e Fiske, age 93, died on December 12, 2018 in Seattle. Born April 23, 1925 in Boston to Redington Fiske, Jr. & Juliette Delafield Longfellow, Judy was the eldest of 3 children. She grew up in New Canaan, CT and attended The Chapin School in Manhattan. She received her BA from Vassar College in 1946.



Judy met the love of her life, John McMillan Harding, just after graduation. They married in 1948 and settled in Seattle. In 1958, they moved with their 6 children to Omaha, where their 7th child was born. Judy and 3 other women formed a chapter of the Panel of American Women and shared experiences of growing up in their respective religions with organizations and schools. For years Judy produced a vast array of holiday cookies, created handmade Christmas decorations, and invited friends over to carol through the neighborhood.



The couple returned to Seattle in 1975. A devout Catholic, Judy (with John) attended St. Therese Parish for 43 years, where her volunteer service included chairing the Parish Council and publishing the church bulletin. In the community, Judy used her considerable energy as a passionate humanitarian and social justice advocate. She visited senior centers, advocated for the poor, and engaged in political discussions.



Judy cherished each person who became a member of her circle of friends. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, avid gardener, delighted birdwatcher, and generous philanthropist. Judy and John celebrated their 70th anniversary prior to John's passing in September.



A memorial service will be held at St. Therese Church on Mar. 9 at 2:00pm. Please wear a bit of blue, Judy's favorite color.



Condolences, photos, or stories may be sent to Judy's family at [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019