Juliet Renhard Tharp
Juliet Elaine Renhard Tharp passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 6, 2019 at the age of 80 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born on October 28, 1938 in Haddonfield, New Jersey to parents Julius Renhard and Edith Lyle, she enjoyed her childhood there, and in Maryland, with older sister Louisa, and younger brothers Peter and Paul.
During the 1950's, Juliet moved to Seattle with her family, graduated from West Seattle High in 1956 and went on to graduate from the University of Washington earning a BA in History. On August 5, 1960 Juliet married John Jess Tharp and they then settled in Renton, Washington. Through her many years living in Renton, Juliet contributed a lot to the community around her. She had a lifelong love of the arts in all their many forms. She also instilled a joy and appreciation for them to those around her. Not only did Juliet love supporting local arts groups by attending performances, she sang in community opera, worked with Renton Allied Arts to promote regional artists and was a soprano in her church choir for many years. Most importantly, Juliet was deeply devoted to her family. She loved her husband John and adored her two children -
John and Elizabeth (Liz), their spouses and each of her five grandchildren. Juliet was proud of everyone's accomplishments and always took joy in gathering family and loved ones around to share meals, stories, music and laughter. Juliet was always gracious, elegant, generous, had a sharp wit and sense of humor. She will be dearly missed but she has also left a wonderful legacy. Juliet is preceded in death by her husband, John Tharp, and older sister Louisa Renhard Lundgren. Juliet is survived by her son John (Nancy), daughter Liz (Chuck), her beloved grandchildren Julian, Desmond, Evan, Sam and Anna. She is also survived by her brothers Peter and Paul, nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends.
A memorial service in Juliet's honor will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16th at
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
4228 Factoria Blvd SE, in Bellevue, Washington. Reception to immediately follow service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019