June Ann Wanta



June Ann Wanta (Anger), age 92,



of Bellevue, passed away peacefully of natural causes, in her home on May 6, 2019.



She was born in Cleveland, OH to Jack and Regina (Netzler) Anger and raised in Fond du Lac, WI. June married Gerald Wanta in 1952 and later adopted two sons. The family relocated to Seattle to start in the retail bicycle business and eventually settled in Bellevue.



She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Wanta; father Jack Anger; mother Regina Anger; and son Brian Wanta. She is survived by son Bruce (Peggy) Wanta; grandchildren Kristen and Nick Wanta, Eric S., and several very special nieces, nephews, and cousins.



We thank all her wonderful caregivers; Cherilie, Linie (who has adopted her Sassy cat), Emily, Chris, Pat and many more.



June loved a good party, playing Bingo, and enjoyed traveling to Maui with family. She was much loved and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



A family only celebration of life will take place. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019